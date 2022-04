WACO, TX — It was another season, and another Katrina McClain Award for NaLyssa Smith, as she was named the best power forward in the country for a second straight year.

The Baylor senior was stellar once again in 2021-22 as she averaged 22.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Next up for Smith is the WNBA Draft, which will take place on April 11th.