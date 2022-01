WACO, TX — Usually, NaLyssa Smith is know for her offensive prowess, but today the Baylor standout senior who averages 20.2 points per game found her way on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

This season, Smith has averaged 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, while holding players she defends to just 31 percent shooting from the field.

She is one of 15 players nationally and one of two Big 12 players to be included in the watch list.