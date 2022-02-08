WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith added to her long list of awards as she was one of 30 players in the country named to the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy.

This season, Smith has averaged a double-double for the Bears, with 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. She’s also fifth nationally with 15 doubles-doubles this season.

Smith is also amongst the top 20 players for the Wooden Award.

She will next be in action on February 9th when the Bears host Kansas State at 7:00 pm.