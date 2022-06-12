INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX 44) — Former Baylor standout NaLyssa Smith had a night to remember on Sunday, as she set a new WNBA career high with 21 points in an 84-80 win for the Indiana Fever.

The No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft also added 14 rebounds as she recorded her third double-double of the season in her 14th career WNBA game.

The career night continued Smith’s solid play in the month of June, as she is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in her last four games.

Next up for Smith and the Fever is a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, June 15th at 6:00 pm.