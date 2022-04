WACO, TX (FOX 44) — NaLyssa Smith is headed to New York City as she was one of the 12 players invited to the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Smith, who is a projected top-3 pick, will hope to hear her name called as the top overall pick, which now belongs to the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 11th at 6:00 pm.