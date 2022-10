WACO, TX (FOX 44) — NaLyssa Smith will get her chance to make her 3×3 debut for U.S. Basketball this year as she will participate in the 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup.

The former two-time Big 12 Player of the Year and No. 2 overall pick by the Indiana Fever has been a part of U.S. Basketball since 2016.

The team will have training camp from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, in Miami Lakes, Florida, before competing at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup from Nov. 4-6, in Miami.