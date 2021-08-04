NCAA Recommends Routine COVID Testing Only for Unvaccinated

(AP) Updated NCAA COVID-19 protocol recommendations reflect clear differences for those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

The latest guidelines say unvaccinated athletes should be tested weekly, wear masks in most situations and be quarantined if exposed to a close contact who tests positive. Vaccinated individuals should not face such restrictive measures.

Those exposed to a positive close contact could remain with the team while masking in public indoor setting and avoid missing games or practices.

Individual conferences are working on their own COVID protocols as football practice is starting across the country.