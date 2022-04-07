WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Working with Baylor Head Football Coach Dave Aranda is nothing new for safeties coach Ronnie Wheat. He was the lead defensive analyst at LSU when Aranda was the defensive coordinator.

Now, the two are reunited as Wheat joined the staff in Waco this past offseason, and while he’s working for the same guy, he said Aranda has chanced since their days in Baton Rouge.

“He’s grown a lot and so he’s an excellent head coach,” Wheat said. “I knew who I was going to work for, but to see how much he’s grown as a head coach and to see the way that he does it unique.”

On top of that, Wheat is also impressed by the culture that he has become a part of at Baylor.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of places in the country that do things the way that we do them. A lot of people talk about family. A lot of people say stuff about person over player, and honestly it’s a line of lines. Here it’s actually real.”