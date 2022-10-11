WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fall season is officially underway for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears kicked off fall practice this week.

The Bears are set to look pretty different this upcoming season, with a brand new coaching staff led by Mitch Thompson, along with a new look roster following an offseason full of departures along with new arrivals.

According to Thompson, the fall season for Baylor will be about six weeks, as it is set to last until the week before Thanksgiving.

We’ll be better because we’ll know each other,” Thompson said about what he thinks his team will take from fall ball. “We’ll know what’s important to us as coaches. We’ll know what the players are able to do. Who can do what. Who can play what position for us. You know, we’re going to we’re going to try and get get as much of it figured out as we can while we while we continue to improve.”