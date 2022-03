WACO, TX — After leading the Baylor Women’s Basketball team to another regular season Big 12 Championship, Nicki Collen was named one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year.

The Bears finished the regular season 25-5 and won 15 of their final 16 games, and will open up the Big 12 Tournament on March 11th against either Oklahoma State or Texas Tech.