Nicki Collen Finalizes Baylor Coaching Staff with Addition of Pavlech

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor head women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen announced Friday the hiring of Chloe Pavlech as an assistant coach, which rounds out her coaching staff entering her first season at the helm.

Pavlech comes to Waco after three years in Brooklyn where she led a myriad of social media content for multiple entities related both to basketball and off the court. Her work includes being a content creator for Facebook, where she was selected to be in the company’s first Black Creator Fund, “We the Culture.” There, she produced, edited and wrote scripts for characters in “Confessions with Chloe.”

“I’m thrilled about the incredible opportunity to pour into these young women and student-athletes. As a former Division I basketball player and entrepreneur, I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective and experience to the team to support the evolution of women’s basketball at Baylor,” said Pavlech. “I’m fully aligned with Coach Collen’s core values and vision for the team, so when she reached out the decision was a no-brainer.

“I want to thank her, and the entire Baylor women’s basketball program for entrusting me with this responsibility. It’s truly such an incredible time in sports with student-athletes finally having the chance to take advantage of their personal brands. And, of course, I’m ready to get to work and get us back to a National Championship.”

She also was the Lead Content Strategist for OvertimeWBB, which became the first women’s sports account to reach 1 million followers on TikTok. OvertimeWBB boasts the largest women’s basketball media account on Instagram.

“I am excited to welcome Chloe to our Baylor family. Her experience as a high-level player at Maryland, her introduction to coaching at UCONN as a Graduate Assistant, and her vast entrepreneurial experience with OVERTIME will allow her to uniquely connect with this generation of players,” Collen said. “Chloe is passionate about empowering young women through their experiences as student-athletes, which makes her a great fit for the Baylor mission and our staff.”

In addition to her role as Lead Content Strategist at OvertimeWBB, she was also Talent & Head of Women’s Sports at Overtime, where she was the host of the Snapchat original show, “Hype School.” Hype School produced more than 2 million subscribers, averaging 1 million views per episode.

She also served Togethxr as a Talent & Emerging Platform Strategist as a programmer for the fastest growing sports account on TikTok. Pavlech served as on-camera talent for Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim’s media company.

In addition, Pavlech served as a color commentator and sideline reporter for the University of Maryland on games airing on BTN from 2018-20, at the AAC Tournament in 2019-20 and for American University from 2018-20.

Pavlech was a four-year letterman at the University of Maryland, where she participated in two NCAA Final Fours in 2014 and 2015. She was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, and she served as the team’s captain as a senior in 2015-16. An All-ACC Freshman team selection in 2013, Pavlech helped guide the Terrapins to a combined 119-22 record in four seasons under head coach Brenda Frese.

From Maryland, she transitioned to a graduate assistant position at perennial power Connecticut for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. There, she experienced two more Final Fours as a staff member and helped the Huskies to AAC regular season and tournament championships in each season. As a GA Coach, she recruited and organized male practice players, assisted with student-athlete development and provided support to coaching staff for practice and game strategies.

Pavlech received her undergraduate degree at Maryland in Broadcast Journalism in 2015, and she received her master’s degree at Connecticut in Sport Management in 2018.