WACO, TX — The top-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team headed into conference play with style as the Bears raced past Northwestern State 104-68.

Four Baylor Bears finished in double-figure scoring, led by James Akinjo who had 26 points, his most in a Baylor uniform.

Scott Drew and company will begin Big 12 play on January 1, 2022 when they head up to Ames to take on Iowa State.