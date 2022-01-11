WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball ended their current winning streak as they lost to Texas Tech 65-62.

Baylor went up by as many as 15 points in the first half, but the Red Raiders cut the deficit to five points heading into halftime.

In the second half, Texas Tech took the lead with a little over four minutes left and Baylor never retook it as Scott Drew and company suffered their first loss of the season.

Three Bears finished in double-figures, led by James Akinjo and Adam Flagler, who both scored 17 points.

Baylor will be in action again on Saturday, January 15 when Scott Drew and company go on the road to Oklahoma to take on OSU.