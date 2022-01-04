WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears extended their current winning streak to 20 games as they took down Oklahoma 84-74 in their Big 12 home opener.

Reigning Big 12 Player of the Year James Akinjo continued his red-hot run on the basketball court, as he matched his career high with 27 points, and added five assists.

Two other Bears got into double-figures, as Adam Flagler added 22 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua had 12.

Baylor will be in action again on Saturday, January 8 when Scott Drew and company go on the road to Fort Worth to take on TCU.