No. 1 Baylor Gets Historic Win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Baylor is now 11-0 to start conference play, for the first time in program history after a 52-45 win in Austin on Monday night.

In a game that wasn’t always pretty, the Bears hit some big shots down the stretch. Macio Teague led the way with 11 points, but Devonte Bandoo made some big second half shots on his way to a 10-point night.

The Bears up their winning streak to 21-game and have now beat Texas 10 times in 11 tries and swept the season series in four of the last five seasons.

Baylor will return home to host West Virginia on Saturday at 3:00pm.