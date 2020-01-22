No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball Better Prepared To Carry Top-Billing, This Time Around

WACO, Texas — They had to fight all the way to the finish but the top-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team held off Oklahoma in their first game as the nations number-one team.

The Bears are in the top-spot for just the second time in program history and Head Coach Scott Drew feels like they are better prepared to wear that target this time around.

“I think our staff’s done a better job and this time just with with not all the distractions and more focus on [the fact that] we want to be number one at the end of the year,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “But at the same time, I know when it first comes out and happened to be on a game day and so there’s added juice and excitement and this is the first game we’ve played at home when we were number one.”

The Bears will get their next test as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge when they travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday night at 7:00pm.