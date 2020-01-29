No. 1 Baylor Men’s Basketball Headed For Tough Test in Ames

WACO, Texas — The top-ranked Baylor men’s basketball team is back on the road for the 5th time in the last seven games as they travel to Iowa State.

Baylor is seeking its first 7-0 start to league play since starting 10-0 in the 1958 Southwest Conference.

But trips inside Hilton Coliseum are never easy for the Bears and after spending so much time on the Road Coach Drew wants his guys to start quickly to keep the crowd out of it.

“This will be our fifth road game in seven games so I know, first thing we want to do is make sure we’re not road weary and make sure we get off to a good start,” Drew said. “Traditionally Iowa State’s one of the top five toughest places to play in the country and you don’t want to get their fans to get in it.”

With a Baylor win on Wednesday they will have their first undefeated month of January since going 6-0 in January 1948.

