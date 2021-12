WACO, TX — A quick turnaround didn’t slow down the top-ranked Baylor Basketball team, as the Bears blew by Alcorn State 94-57, less than 48 hours after winning on the road in Eugene.

Five Bears finished with double-figures, highlights by the two bigs, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who both had 16 points on a combined 14-14 from the field.

Baylor will be back in action on December 28, when the Bears will host Northwestern State at 7:00 pm.