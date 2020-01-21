No. 1 Baylor Survives a Scare From Oklahoma 61-56

WACO, Texas — Baylor’s first game as the number-one team in the nation was a close one as they held off a feisty Oklahoma team on Monday night at the Ferrell Center.

Austin Reaves’ potential game-wining three pointer missed with just under five-seconds to play, allowing Baylor to seal the game at the free throw line.

Macio Teague led the Bears with 16-points on the night, one of three Bears in double figures joining Davion Mitchell’s 13-points, and Freddie Gillespie’s 12 points and 15-rebounds.

The Bears will now step out of conference play this weekend taking on the Florida Gators as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, on Saturday night at 7:00pm.