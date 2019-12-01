No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Captures First Big 12 Championship

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (25-1, 15-1 Big 12) used a sweep of TCU (9-17, 4-12 Big 12) to earn a share of the program’s first Big 12 championship title on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14.

Baylor finished a program-best 15-1 in conference action and 25-1 in the regular season, becoming only the fifth team in conference history to win a Big 12 volleyball title (Nebraska, Texas, Kansas, K-State).

Junior Yossiana Pressley led the way with 10 kills, followed by senior Shelly Stafford with nine. Senior Gia Milana and sophomore Marieke van der Mark put away seven kills apiece.

Junior Hannah Lockin led the Bears with 29 assists while senior Braya Hunt tallied a match-high 10 digs. Freshman Kara McGhee led at the net with seven blocks.

The Bears opened up the match with a commanding 6-1 lead to force the early TCU timeout. BU extended its lead to 14-8 after a Milana kill, but TCU would pull within one at 18-17 after a kill. BU closed out the set on a 7-2 run and used a Pressley kill to take the opener, 25-19.

BU and TCU traded points to open up the second set, but the Bears grabbed the 14-9 lead behind a van der Mark kill to force the Horned Frog timeout. The Bears cruised on a .324 hit efficiency to take the frame, 25-18.

BU took a 6-1 lead behind Stafford’s serve, and a McGhee kill gave the Bears the 20-14 advantage. Milana’s kill set up championship point for the Bears, winning 25-14 in set three.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor won its first Big 12 volleyball title in school history, becoming the fifth team in conference history to capture a Big 12 volleyball crown (Texas, Nebraska, K-State, Kansas).

• BU has now won 75 sets and only dropped 11 during the 2019 season.

• Baylor closed out the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record at home.

• BU matched its school record for wins in the regular season set in 1999 (25).

• Baylor honored Gia Milana, Hannah Fluegel, Nicole Thomas, Braya Hunt, Tara Wulf and Shelly Stafford as part of Senior Day.

• Baylor finished a program-best 15-1 in conference play.

• Yossiana Pressley led the team in kills for the 25th time this season with 10 kills.

• Kara McGhee led all players with seven blocks while Braya Hunt recorded a match-high 10 digs.

• Baylor is now 48-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor has swept 19 matches this season.

• Baylor improved to 17-7 all-time against TCU and 9-2 in Waco.

STAT OF THE MATCH

6 – the number of Bears honored on Senior Day.



TOP QUOTE #1

Head coach Ryan McGuyre

On the championship…

“It’s truly unspeakable. I think the accomplishment is significant, not because of what we achieved but because of the story of overcoming that is just woven in the thread of every athlete and coaches on it. We’ve all had different types of adversity. From where we started to where we’ve come, we’ve accomplished something nearly impossible. But we know through God, all things are possible. The victory of winning is great. My goal each year is the greatest volleyball experience ever, and you’ve heard me share that since day one, and for these seniors we’ve really been able to increase that year by year. We’ve been able to celebrate and cherish the joy of celebrating a championship.”

TOP QUOTE #2

Senior Tara Wulf

On the win…

“It means everything. We just all had a hungry mindset from day one in two-a-days, and I don’t think we ever stopped having that mindset. So, this moment — seeing the confetti come down — we’ve had confetti on the board since day one, seeing that come down was real. It was just cool to see our hard work pay off right now. It’s special, and I think the seniors, in the years previous from when I’ve been here too, all of them have paved the way for us to lay the foundation for who Baylor volleyball is all about. It’s really special getting to leave our senior year, seeing that come together.”



WHAT’S NEXT

BU will await its seeding for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show will air on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.