No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Challenges Iowa State in Ames

Baylor

by: Cody Soto

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The top-ranked Baylor volleyball team (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) will face (RV) Iowa State (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) in a Wednesday night battle at 8 p.m. CT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa in front of a nationally-televised audience.

The match will be live on ESPNU with Courtney Lyle and Salima Rockwell on the call.

Fans can follow along for match coverage with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

BEARS HIT THE ROAD FOR WEDNESDAY MATCH
• Baylor is playing its eighth opponent who is ranked or has received votes in the AVCA poll.

• The Bears are still the only undefeated team left in D1 college volleyball and hold a perfect 13-0 record.

• BU went undefeated through non-conference play for the first time since 2009 and only the third time in program history. The 2001 season was the first time the Bears went unblemished in non-conference action with an 8-0 record, and the 2009 squad went a program-best 11-0.

• Baylor looks to win its fourth-straight match in Hilton Coliseum for the first time since the 2001-04 seasons. BU has not lost to Iowa State on the road since Coach McGuyre’s first season in 2015.

• Baylor is riding a 13-match winning streak, including three straight on the road.

• BU is 5-3 against Iowa State under head coach Ryan McGuyre, including 3-1 in Ames.

• BU is riding a program-best 22-set winning streak. Baylor has won seven straight matches in three sets and won the fourth set against Houston on Sept. 12.

• Baylor is in the top-15 nationally in five different stat categories heading into Wednesday’s match, and two players are among the nation’s top 10 in four categories (full list on pg. 3).

• Baylor is tied with Stephen F. Austin for the longest-set win streak in the country. Both teams hold a 22-set win streak heading into Wednesday’s matches. SFA plays at New Orleans on Wednesday.

A WIN WOULD…

• A Baylor win would extend the Bears’ school-record with 14 consecutive wins and a program-best 14-0 mark to open a season. BU broke the original record last Wednesday against Oklahoma.

• A win would give BU an unblemished 4-0 record in road matches this season.

• A win would be Baylor’s fifth consecutive win over the Cyclones for the first time since the 1998-2002 seasons where the Bears won nine in a row against ISU.

• A win would give BU a 4-0 Big 12 record to start league play for the first time under McGuyre.

LAST TIME VS. IOWA STATE IN AMES (Sept. 22, 2018)
• 19th-ranked Baylor volleyball bounced back from an early deficit to take down Iowa State in five sets in Hilton Coliseum, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8.

• Sophomore Yossiana Pressley broke a 17-year-old school record with a career-high 39 kills on 77 attacks for a .390 hitting efficiency. She became the sixth player in program history to record 30 kills in a single match.

• Pressley became the first player since Stevie Nicholas (school-record 36 kills in 2001) to record at least 35 kills in a match.

• Pressley posted her sixth double-double of the season with 39 kills and 13 digs.

• Junior Hannah Fluegel also set a career-high 52 assists in the win, more than doubling her previous personal best (25). Senior Aniah Philo recorded her fourth consecutive double-double with 12 kills and a team-high 15 digs against ISU.

BEARS ON TOP IN FIRST RPI RANKINGS

• The top-ranked Bears are also the No. 1-ranked RPI team, released Monday morning.

• BU has RPI top-25 wins over No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Marquette, No. 14 Hawai’i, No. 15 UCLA, No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Oklahoma.

• Baylor shatters its previous best of No. 12 in the RPI rankings set in 2017.

• BU could capture another top-25 RPI win Wednesday night against No. 25 Iowa State. • BU is set to face No. 2 Texas twice in Big 12 action with the first meeting taking place on Oct. 23 in Austin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected