No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Challenges Iowa State in Ames

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The top-ranked Baylor volleyball team (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) will face (RV) Iowa State (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) in a Wednesday night battle at 8 p.m. CT at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa in front of a nationally-televised audience.

The match will be live on ESPNU with Courtney Lyle and Salima Rockwell on the call.

Fans can follow along for match coverage with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

BEARS HIT THE ROAD FOR WEDNESDAY MATCH

• Baylor is playing its eighth opponent who is ranked or has received votes in the AVCA poll.

• The Bears are still the only undefeated team left in D1 college volleyball and hold a perfect 13-0 record.

• BU went undefeated through non-conference play for the first time since 2009 and only the third time in program history. The 2001 season was the first time the Bears went unblemished in non-conference action with an 8-0 record, and the 2009 squad went a program-best 11-0.

• Baylor looks to win its fourth-straight match in Hilton Coliseum for the first time since the 2001-04 seasons. BU has not lost to Iowa State on the road since Coach McGuyre’s first season in 2015.

• Baylor is riding a 13-match winning streak, including three straight on the road.

• BU is 5-3 against Iowa State under head coach Ryan McGuyre, including 3-1 in Ames.

• BU is riding a program-best 22-set winning streak. Baylor has won seven straight matches in three sets and won the fourth set against Houston on Sept. 12.

• Baylor is in the top-15 nationally in five different stat categories heading into Wednesday’s match, and two players are among the nation’s top 10 in four categories (full list on pg. 3).

• Baylor is tied with Stephen F. Austin for the longest-set win streak in the country. Both teams hold a 22-set win streak heading into Wednesday’s matches. SFA plays at New Orleans on Wednesday.

A WIN WOULD…

• A Baylor win would extend the Bears’ school-record with 14 consecutive wins and a program-best 14-0 mark to open a season. BU broke the original record last Wednesday against Oklahoma.

• A win would give BU an unblemished 4-0 record in road matches this season.

• A win would be Baylor’s fifth consecutive win over the Cyclones for the first time since the 1998-2002 seasons where the Bears won nine in a row against ISU.

• A win would give BU a 4-0 Big 12 record to start league play for the first time under McGuyre.

LAST TIME VS. IOWA STATE IN AMES (Sept. 22, 2018)

• 19th-ranked Baylor volleyball bounced back from an early deficit to take down Iowa State in five sets in Hilton Coliseum, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8.

• Sophomore Yossiana Pressley broke a 17-year-old school record with a career-high 39 kills on 77 attacks for a .390 hitting efficiency. She became the sixth player in program history to record 30 kills in a single match.

• Pressley became the first player since Stevie Nicholas (school-record 36 kills in 2001) to record at least 35 kills in a match.

• Pressley posted her sixth double-double of the season with 39 kills and 13 digs.

• Junior Hannah Fluegel also set a career-high 52 assists in the win, more than doubling her previous personal best (25). Senior Aniah Philo recorded her fourth consecutive double-double with 12 kills and a team-high 15 digs against ISU.

BEARS ON TOP IN FIRST RPI RANKINGS

• The top-ranked Bears are also the No. 1-ranked RPI team, released Monday morning.

• BU has RPI top-25 wins over No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Marquette, No. 14 Hawai’i, No. 15 UCLA, No. 18 Creighton and No. 24 Oklahoma.

• Baylor shatters its previous best of No. 12 in the RPI rankings set in 2017.

• BU could capture another top-25 RPI win Wednesday night against No. 25 Iowa State. • BU is set to face No. 2 Texas twice in Big 12 action with the first meeting taking place on Oct. 23 in Austin.