AMES, Iowa — The Baylor volleyball team has now won 25 sets in a row after their 3-0 sweep on Wednesday night against Iowa State.

Yossi Pressley led the Bears with a match-high 15 kills to go along with 10 digs. Shelly Stafford had 10 kills on the night while Hannah Lockin had a match-high 34 assists.

Baylor will next travel to play TCU on Saturday at 1:00pm in Fort Worth.