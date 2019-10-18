No. 1 Baylor Volleyball Uses Open Date as Anything But

WACO, Texas — The No. 1 Baylor volleyball team has six days to prepare for their next match against Texas Tech on Saturday, and while they might not be playing a game, there has been no relaxing.

The Bears have been sharp all year stringing together 28-straight set wins entering Saturday’s contest. While there may not have been a different color jersey on the other side of the net this team was certainly tested this week.

“Yeah for sure I mean practices are always like, extremely competitive,” Freshman Kara McGhee said. “So we are still competing every single day even though it’s not the versus an opponent opponent.”

Head Coach Ryan McGuyre likes to make the practices more difficult so the matches don’t seem so.

“We learn when we’re in uncomfortable situations and we just we got to keep practices competitive uncomfortable,” he said. “It’s always that fine balance of the girls need to make mistakes in order to get better and so to make sure we’re making the right kind of errors, so that we can make some improvement and then, the end result is costly errors are diminished.”

Baylor and Texas Tech get jumping at 2:00pm on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.