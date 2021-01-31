No. 1 Baylor Women’s Golf Opens Spring at Trinity Forest

Baylor University Press Release

By: David Kaye

WACO, Texas – Baylor’s No. 1 nationally-ranked women’s golf team opens its spring season Monday and Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

The Bears will put their undefeated 2020-21 record on the line against 13 opposing teams in the two-day, 54-hole event. The tournament begins with an 8:30 a.m. CT shotgun start on Monday, and teams will continue play for a second round in the afternoon. Tuesday’s final round is also scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

No. 1 Baylor takes on a 14-team field consisting of eight top-40 ranked teams, including No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 20 Texas, No. 23 Kansas State, No. 31 Chattanooga, No. 35 Missouri State and No. 38 BYU. Memphis, Nebraska, SMU, Tulsa, UTSA and Washington are unranked entering their first tournaments of the 2020-21 season.

Baylor enters the tournament with a perfect record after winning team and individual titles at all three fall events. The Bears claimed a 31-stroke victory at the Schooner Fall Classic and Gurleen Kaur won the individual title. BU then followed with an 11-stroke victory at the Betsy Rawls Invitational, where Kaur again won medalist honors. The Bears wrapped up the fall with a final-round comeback from five strokes down to win by one at the Cowgirl Classic, where Elodie Chapelet won medalist honors.

Chapelet leads the BU lineup entering the Trinity Forest Invitational, followed by Kaur, redshirt freshman Hannah Karg and true freshmen Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham. Kaur enters the spring season ranked No. 4 nationally in the Golfstat Division I player rankings, followed by Chapelet at No. 5, Snyder at No. 25, Belsham at No. 38, Diane Baillieux at No. 42, Nina Lang at No. 48 and Karg at No. 98.

Live scoring for all three rounds of the Trinity Forest Invitational is available at www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorWGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.