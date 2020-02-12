No. 1 Baylor’s Win Streak Wasn’t Built in a Day

WACO, Texas — The No. 1 Baylor men’s basketball team is building a pretty impressive streak winning 21-straight games, which is a program record.

It began on November 15th against Texas State. The streak has been built over a span of 88 days and it has seen Baylor beat five ranked teams and with a sixth win against a ranked team on Saturday it would tie the longest win streak in big 12 history at 22-games.

Head Coach Scott Drew said this streak was definitely not built in a day.

“It’s been record setting, but why we’ve gotten each win is because we’ve just focused on the next game and that game alone,” Drew said. “They really haven’t tried to look at the next game or down the road and as long as we stay focused on each and every game and give our best effort we can live with the results.”

Baylor will host West Virginia for the first time this season on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.