WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s clear after the fact that the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners weren’t intimidated heading into the first game of the three-game set against the Bears, coasting to a 7-0 win on Friday night.

Dariana Orme started in the circle for the Bears and turned in 3 2/3 innings giving up five earned runs before being pulled.

Baylor will move onto a doubleheader to finish the series with No. 1 Oklahoma starting on Saturday, April 22nd at 2:00 p.m.