WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A scoreless three-game set for the No. 19 Baylor Bears sends Oklahoma back to Norman with a sweep after the Sooners took down the Bears in both of Saturday’s doubleheader games.

The Bears battled in each game in the series, but the bats weren’t enough, unable to plate a run in the series at home but using defense and strong outings from the circle to keep the games close.

🚨💎WEB GEM(S)💎🚨@BaylorSoftball had it working on the defensive side against No. 1 Oklahoma today, with multiple incredible plays by @macwilson21 and @shaylongovan to hold the Sooners to just two runs in game 3. #SCTop10 @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/GEIpQjWrfj — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 23, 2023

The Bears will look to bounce back against Texas State on Wednesday, April 26th at 6:30 before traveling to Iowa for a weekend series with Iowa State in Ames.