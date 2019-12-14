No. 1 VB Books Spot in NCAA Regional Final over Purdue

WACO, Texas – Behind three double-digit kill performances, No. 1 Baylor volleyball (28-1) advanced to the program’s first NCAA Regional Final with a 3-1 win over No. 16 seed and 14th-ranked Purdue on Friday at the Ferrell Center, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17.

BU extends its school record with 28 wins on the season and a 16-0 home record at the Ferrell Center.

Sophomore Marieke van der Mark topped her own career high from last Saturday’s match with a 16-kill, .464 efficiency performance. Junior Yossiana Pressley had 15 kills while senior Gia Milana matched a season-high 13 kills on a .500 percentage.

The Bears used a big 8-2 advantage at the service line with senior Tara Wulf tying a school record with four aces in a postseason match.

BU opened up a 10-7 lead with a Shelly Stafford kill and took a 20-11 advantage with a Wulf ace. BU rolled off five of the next six points with two-straight overpasses to take the first set, 25-12.

The Bears rolled early in the second frame with a 6-1 lead. The Boilermakers fought back and tied it up at 18-18 and then took the lead to force the BU timeout. BU fought off two set points before Purdue took the set with a right-side kill, 25-23.

BU built a 15-10 lead with a Stafford ace prior to the media timeout and didn’t let up the rest of the third set. After hitting .440 in the frame, the Bears retook the match lead, 25-15.

Baylor and Purdue tangled to open the fourth set for the 7-7 tie. BU opened up a 17-14 lead with a Milana kill, and a 7-3 run closed out the match when van der Mark put down her 16th kill for the win, 25-17.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Baylor advances to the NCAA Regional Final for the first time in school history.
• BU has now won 84 sets and only dropped 12 during the 2019 season.
• Baylor improved its home record to 16-0 with the win.
• BU has a school-record 28 wins this season.
• Marieke van der Mark led the Bears with a career-high 16 kills on a .464 percentage.
• Tara Wulf tied a school-record four service aces in the postseason.
• Gia Milana had a team-best .500 hit percentage for a season-high 13 kills.
• Three Bears had two service aces in the match (Pressley, Hunt, Bramschreiber).
• Baylor is now 51-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.
• BU is now 1-2 against Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament.
• Baylor improved to 2-1 all-time against Purdue.
• Baylor improved to 4-1 in postseason matches at home.

STAT OF THE MATCH
16 – the career-high kill count for Marieke van der Mark.

