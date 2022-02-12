WACO, TX — The No. 10 Bears defeated the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday 80-63. Baylor overcame a major loss in the first half, as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a devastating knee injury, and was out the remainder of the game.
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) and forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrate a basket by Thumba as West Virginia forward Dimon Carrigan (5) walks past in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)