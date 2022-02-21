STILLWATER, OK — James Akinjo hit a jumper with less than 14 seconds left as the tenth-ranked Baylor Bears went on the road and took down Oklahoma State 66-64 in overtime to improve to 23-5 on the season.

It was a back and forth battle all game long, that almost ended in regulation when OSU’s Isaac Likekele hit a circus shot with under a second left, but couldn’t beat the shot clock buzzer.

The game marked a return to action for Adam Flagler after he missed Saturday’s game against TCU, and he went on to tie a career high with 29 points.

The Bears will next be in action on Saturday when they host No. 5 Kansas at 7:00 pm.