MANHATTAN, KS — The No. 10 Baylor Men’s Basketball team shook off a slow offensive start in Manhattan to beat Kansas State 75-60.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led the Bears with 21 points, which is a career high point total for him, and two other Baylor players finished in double figures.

The Bears improve to 20-4 with the win and will host Texas on February 12th at 11:00 am.