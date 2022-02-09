WACO, TX — After losing in Manhattan last month, the No. 10 Baylor Women’s Basketball team got revenge in a big way as the Bears cruised past Kansas State 95-50.

Four Baylor starters finished in double-figures scoring wise, led by Jordan Lewis who finished with 24 points. Queen Egbo was also a standout for Nicki Collen’s team, as she recorded a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double.

The Bears now improve to 18-5 on the season and will next be in action on February 12th when they host West Virginia at 5:00 pm.