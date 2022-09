WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 2022 college football season officially made it’s way to Waco and McLane Stadium was rocking.

The Bears came out fast in the first half and continued that in the second half, with mostly backups.

Blake Shapen impressed under center, finishing the day 17-20, with 214 yards and 2 TD’s.

The Bears travel to Provo for a tough matchup in week two against BYU on Saturday, September 10th at 9:15 p.m.