No. 10 Baylor Men’s Basketball Set for The Battleground 2K19, in Houston

WACO, Texas — The 10th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team will play their final game before Christmas at the home of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

They will face off against Tennessee-Martin as a part of The Battleground 2K19. With it being their final tune up before Christmas break. Head Coach Scott Drew wants his guys to stay focused and put their best effort on display heading into the long lay off.

“The big thing every coach focuses on this time of year is just making sure that — as Fran Fraschilla likes to say — they don’t go on Christmas break without telling you yet,” Drew said. “So making sure people are dialed in, and making sure [they know] that we have a game to play before they do go spend the holidays with their families.”

Baylor and UT-Martin tip at 9:00pm on Wednesday at the Toyota Center, in Houston.