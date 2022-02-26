WACO, TX — The tenth-ranked Baylor Basketball team extended its current winning streak to three games, as the Bears used a strong finish to beat fifth-ranked Kansas 80-70.

For nearly the first 15 minutes of the the first half, the game looked very similar to the one that the two teams played last month in Lawrence. The Bears got off to a slow start, especially on the offensive end, and trailed by as many as 15 points.

The tide turned in the final 5:22 before halftime though, as Scott Drew’s team went on a 16-4 run to end the half and head into the locker room down by just a single point.

It was then a back-and-forth battle out of the break, as the two teams traded runs back-and-forth throughout most of the second half.

With the game tied at 63-63 and 4:42 left in the game, the Bears did what great teams do, and closed the game on a 17-7 run to ice the game.

Flo Thamba and Jeremy Sochan were the two standouts for Baylor, as Thamba set a new career high with 18 points, while Sochan tied his career high with 17.

Baylor will next be in action on February 28th when the Bears travel to Austin to take on No. 20 Texas at 8:00 pm.