WACO, Texas (AP) — Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and 10th-ranked Baylor overcame a big early deficit to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70. The 24-5 Bears avenged an embarrassing loss from three weeks earlier and kept the Jayhawks from clinching a share of their 20th Big 12 title. Baylor trailed by as many as 13 points before halftime and didn’t take a lead until opening minute of the second half. Ochai Agbaji had 27 points for the 23-5 Jayhawks, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Baylor,the defending national and Big 12 champions, lost 83-59 in Lawrence on Feb. 5.