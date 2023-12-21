WEST PALM BEACH, FL (FOX 44) — The 10th-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball kept the unbeaten run going on Thursday afternoon, as the Bears cruised past USF.

Nicki Collen and company went down early in the game, but quickly overcame the deficit on their way to another big win.

The 23-point victory against the Bulls marks the ninth straight win for the Bears by double digits.

Once again, Baylor was paced by a balanced scoring effort, as four Bears finished in double figures, led by Sarah Andrews, who scored 19 points.

Next up for the Bears is the start of the Big 12 play, as they will open up on the road in Austin against fifth-ranked Texas on Saturday, December 30th at 1:00 pm.