AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — Make it 14-straight road games in Austin the Bears have returned to Waco with a win after Baylor Women’s Basketball’s second top-five win of the season.

DOWN GOES TEXAS!!! No. 10 #Baylor with an impressive 85-79 win over No. 5 #Texas to record their 3rd Top-25 win, 2nd Top-10 win this season! #SICEM ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/Yz1uT8yljD — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 30, 2023

The Bears are now 2-0 in the Moody Center after upsetting the Longhorns a season ago, taking down No. 12 Texas, 63-54 in a major upset. This year wasn’t as surprising, with two of the Big 12’s best facing off.

“Last year, we were looking for a late season signature win, so this was a great opportunity for us,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “I think we were big time underdogs when we came in here last year. I think everybody knew these were two good teams playing this year.”

The win keeps the Bears undefeated through 2023 heading into the new year at 12-0 and two top-five wins, three against AP top-25 opponents.

“Our number one goal is to win the conference championship,” Collen said. “Our goal was to be 1-0 [in Big 12 conference play].”

Five Bears finished in double figures with Jada Walker adding a team-high 19 points. Sarah Andrews turned in 16 points and pulled into second-place in Baylor program history with 197 three-point field goals made.

3⃣ Pointers No. 196 and 197, both huge buckets for #Baylor from @sarah_T2D as she passes Jennifer King for 2nd-all time in 3 PT FGM.



Next up -> Odyssey Sims (@Lucky_Lefty0) at 258! #SicEm https://t.co/X9HXm8Pvco pic.twitter.com/1Mi4EfqTMb — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 31, 2023

The Bears get a few days rest before opening up play at the Foster Pavilion against TCU on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7:00 p.m.