AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — Make it 14-straight road games in Austin the Bears have returned to Waco with a win after Baylor Women’s Basketball’s second top-five win of the season.
The Bears are now 2-0 in the Moody Center after upsetting the Longhorns a season ago, taking down No. 12 Texas, 63-54 in a major upset. This year wasn’t as surprising, with two of the Big 12’s best facing off.
“Last year, we were looking for a late season signature win, so this was a great opportunity for us,” head coach Nicki Collen said. “I think we were big time underdogs when we came in here last year. I think everybody knew these were two good teams playing this year.”
The win keeps the Bears undefeated through 2023 heading into the new year at 12-0 and two top-five wins, three against AP top-25 opponents.
“Our number one goal is to win the conference championship,” Collen said. “Our goal was to be 1-0 [in Big 12 conference play].”
Five Bears finished in double figures with Jada Walker adding a team-high 19 points. Sarah Andrews turned in 16 points and pulled into second-place in Baylor program history with 197 three-point field goals made.
The Bears get a few days rest before opening up play at the Foster Pavilion against TCU on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7:00 p.m.