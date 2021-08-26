No. 10 Baylor Volleyball Set For Highly Anticipated Season

WACO — Ryan McGuyre’s seventh season at Baylor begins with championship aspirations bringing back one of the most talented rosters in Baylor history.

Boasting four returning All-Americans and three more All-Big 12 performers the Bears are not shy in saying the sky is the limit for this squad.

“We have so many girls on our team that can they can all contribute,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that only like six can be on the court at one time because everyone deserves to play and everyone is working hard in practice. But what a cool thing to be able to say that when we’re playing takes on things like we have the two best teams in the country.”

McGuyre said a championship is possible this season a big jump from where this program was when he arrived. The depth on this team makes his job a little tougher but it’s a problem he’s glad to have.

“It really is a challenge,” McGuyre said. “They’re all capable. And maybe a first team in your head looks good then the group right behind them is just as good the next day. And so it makes for great practices because we were able to train and compete at a high level.”

The ladies open their season against No. 7 Minnesota on Friday night at 8:30pm on ESPNU.