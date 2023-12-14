WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team wrapped up its regular season tenure in the Ferrell Center with a win on Thursday, as the Bears beat Delaware State.

The game was one that Nicki Collen’s team controlled from the opening tip, as the Bears continued to roll offensively, scoring 90+ points for the third time this season.

Once again, it was a balanced scoring effort for the Bears, with six players finishing in double figures, led by Aijha Blackwell and Bell Fontleroy who both scored 14 points each.

With the win, Baylor stays unbeaten this season, improving to 8-0 on the campaign, ahead of a matchup in San Antonio against 24th-ranked Miami on Saturday, December 16th at 4:00 pm.