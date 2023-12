SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team just keeps on winning, as the Bears stayed unbeaten on Saturday with a victory over Miami.

Once again, the key for Nicki Collen and company was a fast start, as the Bears got out to a quick lead and never looked back as they cruised to another victory.

With the win, Baylor improves to 9-0 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Wednesday, December 20th when they take on Providence at 2:30 pm.