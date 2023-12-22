WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 35-year tenure for Baylor Basketball at the Ferrell Center came to an end on Friday night as the 10th-ranked Bears raced past MVSU.

Closed out the Ferrell Center the only way we knew how 😏#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/OyDjTegwxb — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 23, 2023

The Bears got off to a stellar start in the game, going on a 20-0 run from the opening tip-off, and never looked back on their way to a 59-point margin of victory.

The fairytale ending went even further for Baylor, as a Miro Little late game three-pointer proved to provide the final points in the building, after a pair of misses at the line by the Delta Demons on the final possession.

Before Baylor Basketball fans exited the Ferrell Center for the final time, Scott Drew had one more speech for the crowd as the Bears time in the building came to an end.



"Thank you for being a part of it. God has blessed all of us with a lot of great memories in here." pic.twitter.com/9T6KPl0YcQ — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 23, 2023

In the end, four Bears closed the contest in double figures, led by Ja’Kobe Walter and his 26 points.

Next up for Baylor is a matchup against Cornell on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7:00pm, as the Bears will open up the new Foster Pavilion for the first time.