WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 35-year tenure for Baylor Basketball at the Ferrell Center came to an end on Friday night as the 10th-ranked Bears raced past MVSU.
The Bears got off to a stellar start in the game, going on a 20-0 run from the opening tip-off, and never looked back on their way to a 59-point margin of victory.
The fairytale ending went even further for Baylor, as a Miro Little late game three-pointer proved to provide the final points in the building, after a pair of misses at the line by the Delta Demons on the final possession.
In the end, four Bears closed the contest in double figures, led by Ja’Kobe Walter and his 26 points.
Next up for Baylor is a matchup against Cornell on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7:00pm, as the Bears will open up the new Foster Pavilion for the first time.