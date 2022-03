WACO, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team played South Dakota in the round of 32, and the Coyotes opened the game on an 11-0 run. Baylor scored 4 points in the first quarter, marking their lowest scoring output in a quarter all season.

Heading into the half, the Bears trailed 34-23 and Baylor kept chipping away and cut the lead 49-42 with just over 3 minutes to play. Baylor wasn’t able to score enough points to make up for the first quarter, as South Dakota wins 61-47.