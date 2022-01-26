LUBBOCK, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team hit the road to play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thursday, looking to build on their 3-2 conference record. The Bears entered the contest riding a three game win streak, after taking care of business against Kansas, Oklahoma State and No. 7 Iowa State.

At the half, Baylor led 51-38 but their 16 point lead was cut quickly in the third quarter, as Texas Tech scored 12 unanswered points to cut the lead 51-50. At the end of the third quarter, Baylor was up 71-66.

In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech cut the lead to two points with just under four minutes left to play, and TTU tied it up at 79 with 2:36 left on the clock. Sarah Andrews hit a critical three pointer to pull back in front 82-79, and Baylor goes on to win 88-80.