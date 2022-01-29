MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith combined to score 25 of their 40 points in the first half when No. 11 Baylor took a 30-point lead, Jordan Lewis had a triple-double and the Bears beat West Virginia 87-54. Lewis had 10 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Baylor’s seventh triple-double and the first since January 2017. Egbo and Smith finished with 20 points each. Sarah Andrews added 15 points. Esmery Martinez had 13 points for West Virginia, which lost leading scorer KK Deans early in the game with a leg injury.