No. 11 Baylor Drops No. 18 Butler 53-52

WACO, Texas — Baylor won their second-straight home game against a ranked unbeaten team dropping No. 18 Butler 53-52.

Baylor led by as many as sixteen in the first half, led by 10 first-half points by Devonte Bandoo.

In the second half, however the Bulldogs made a run at the bears cutting the deficit to a single point in the final minutes. Baylor’s defense stood strong and a desperation heave would not have counted, as Baylor moved to 8-1 on the season.

The Bears were led in scoring with ten points a piece from Bandoo and Macio Teague.

The Bears will now take a break for Finals and play one more game before Christmas next Wednesday night, in Houston, against Tennessee Martin.