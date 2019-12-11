No. 11 Baylor Drops No. 18 Butler 53-52

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — Baylor won their second-straight home game against a ranked unbeaten team dropping No. 18 Butler 53-52.

Baylor led by as many as sixteen in the first half, led by 10 first-half points by Devonte Bandoo.

In the second half, however the Bulldogs made a run at the bears cutting the deficit to a single point in the final minutes. Baylor’s defense stood strong and a desperation heave would not have counted, as Baylor moved to 8-1 on the season.

The Bears were led in scoring with ten points a piece from Bandoo and Macio Teague.

The Bears will now take a break for Finals and play one more game before Christmas next Wednesday night, in Houston, against Tennessee Martin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events