WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 11th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team weren’t able to pull out a victory on Wednesday night, as the Bears lost 4-1 against No. 3 TCU

Bears battle hard but TCU takes the match.



Next match vs. Arizona on Friday, Feb. 10 in the Hawkins!#SicEm 🐻🎾 pic.twitter.com/TIl09vCAFi — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 9, 2023

The doubles point ended up coming down to the final matchup, following Tadeas Paroulek and Zsomber Velcz comeback victory, but Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi came up short, as TCU took the early 1-0 lead.

From there, the two teams traded the first two points of singles play, with Paroulek winning in straight sets to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Horned Frogs took over at that point, as they won the next two points in the match, to pick up the victory.

Once again though, the Bears played in front of a raucous crowd at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, as the fans showed out as part of the team’s White Out match.

It was another raucous atmosphere tonight at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, as the fans packed in to watch @MWoodsonBUMT and the 10th-ranked @BaylorMTennis team host No. 3 TCU, in a match in which the Bears would ultimately come up short against the Horned Frogs. pic.twitter.com/tSV2T2rBPu — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) February 9, 2023

With the loss, Baylor falls to 5-3 on the season, with all three losses coming against top-5 opponents. The Bears will next be in action on Friday, February 10th when they host No. 18 Arizona at 6:00 pm.