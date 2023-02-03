WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 11 Baylor Men’s tennis team couldn’t string together back-to-back top-10 wins, falling to No. 4 Michigan, 5-2.

A hard-fought match for @BaylorMTennis ends in defeat at the hands of No. 4 Michigan, 5-2. #Baylor's schedule doesn't get any easier from this point, they move on to face No. 3 #TCU on Wednesday. @MWoodsonBUMT #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5FMk9BtqX9 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 4, 2023

A record crowd was on hand to see the Bears take on the Wolverines.

The Wolverines took the doubles point early on and rallied in the second sets of singles play to secure the win over the Bears. Andrew Fenty closed out Marko Miladinovic in the third set to clinch the match for Michigan.

The Bears now move on to face No. 3 TCU on Wednesday, February 8th at 6:00 p.m.