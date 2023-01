WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Two matches. Two wins. Baylor is off to a fast start after sweeping Lamar and Incarnate Word on Sunday’s doubleheader to enter the season.

Watch: @BaylorMTennis is 1-0 following a clean sweep against Lamar. Some old faces, some new ones, but a familiar result for the Baylor Bears. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RAnpKCSjxe — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 15, 2023

The Bears prepare for their road trip to Virginia where they’ll face off against William and Mary on Friday before taking on the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.