DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — The eighth-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team closed on a 28-18 run to pick up win number eight of the season as the Bears beat Washington State 65-59.

The game was a back and forth battle from the jump, as Baylor got off to a slow start offensively, and as a result the Bears trailed by as many as six early on in the first half.

Eventually, Scott Drew’s team found its rhythm, as Baylor closed the half on a 14-6 run to take a six-point lead into halftime.

The Cougars responded immediately out of the break, as a Mouhamed Gueye dunk with 16:30 left in the game tied the score at 35 a piece

From there, the two teams traded leads multiple times, and at one point Washington State led by four with 12:36 left in the contest.

From there, the Bears closed strong, taking the lead back at 44-43 with 10:15 left, and never trailed again on their way to a win.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 19 points. Adam Flagler was the only other Bear to finish in double figures, as he added 12 points as well.

Baylor will next be in action on Tuesday, December 20th as the Bears return to the Ferrell Center to take on Northwestern State at 7:00 pm.